All Blacks rugby team pays tribute to late Diego Maradona (video)

New Zealand is a proud rugby nation and arguably the best team in the world. Their gesture to a sports legend of another sport, football, Diego Maradona, during their haka ahead of their Tri-Nations clash against Argentina (Los Pumas) in Newcastle gained them praise. Before the match, they offered a touching tribute to the late Argentine superstar.

Maradona, regarded as one of the all-time legends of football globally and considered an icon in his native Argentina, died earlier this week due to a heart attack at the age of 60.

The All Blacks paid tribute to his passing during their traditional pre-match haka, with captain Sam Cane advancing to the halfway line to lay down an All Blacks jersey with ‘Maradona 10’ printed on the back in front of the Argentine team.

video credit Super Rugby YouTube Channel