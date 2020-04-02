Amazing: Greek patient recovers from Covid-19, pneumonia and Type B flu in succession

A Greek patient managed to extraordinarily recover from the type B flu, pneumonia and Covid-19 virus in succession after being hospitalised for 24 days.

Alexis Alexiou, a former Galaxy FM and Kiss FM radio producer and owner of FlyGreece, described his ordeal, which lasted 24 days after suffering to protothema.gr.

Alexiou initially thanked the medical staff at Thriassian Hospital where he was treated, adding that “it is very difficult for anyone to be locked up in a room for 17 days”.

The patient says he never imagined he would be a hospitalised for 24 days after in a row bedridden with type B flu, pneumonia and Covid-19, but eventually came out victorious.

According to the Hellenic National Public Health Organization’s (EODY) tracking system, he was most likely infected with a coronavirus in early March. At that period he went for tests at Errikos Dunant Hospital as he was not feeling well, with doctors calling emergency ambulance services EKAB requesting the transfer to Thriasio General Hospital, one ofAttica’s referral hospitals for coronavirus.

“I used to hit 39 temperatures every day and my doctors gave me a cocktail of drugs to get my fever down, it made me desperate and angry but luckily I won with the help of everyone, I lost 7kg even though I was eating well,” he said.

One of the hardest moments of those 24 days was when a patient next to him was about to jump out of a window because he couldn’t stand the confinement. “A lad next to me who was desperate went to jump and the heroine nurses saved him,” he recounts.

