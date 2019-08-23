Amazing inscriptions on altar reveal Bibical war! (photos)

Located within a Moabite sanctuary in the ancient city of Ataroth in Jordan during excavations in 2010

Two inscriptions found on an ancient carved altar are revealing new information about a rebellion against the Kingdom of Israel that is described in the Bible.

The 2,800-year-old cylindrical stone altar was discovered in a sanctuary within the ancient city of Ataroth in Jordan and it bears two inscriptions referring to a biblical war. Located within a Moabite sanctuary in the ancient city of Ataroth in Jordan during excavations in 2010, the language and script is in ancient Moabite while the numerals are executed in an Egyptian writing system known as Hieratic.

Both the sanctuary and the carved altar were recently analyzed and described in the journal Levant which says the altar dates to after the time Mesha, king of Moab “rebelled against the Kingdom of Israel conquering Ataroth” dividing the territory into a northern kingdom ( Israel) and a new southern kingdom (Judah).

