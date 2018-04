The Royal Navy hunter killer submarine HMS Trenchant (S-91) surfacing in the Arctic Ocean in support

of Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2018, March 21. ICEX 2018 is a five-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies and partner organizations.

Source: dvidshub