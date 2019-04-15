Amendment offers Greek vehicle owners chance to pay registration fees per month

Vehicle owners will have the ability to pay their registration fees on a monthly basis in 2019 after a relevant amendment was tabled in the Greek parliament.

The amendment, which was attached to a bill on the seaside, also offers car owners with idle vehicles a time extension to lift the status of their idle cars by paying the relevant fees.

Vehicle owners (cars, motorcycles, etc.) who had opted to hand in their license plates to the tax office to save money will now be able to use their vehicles by paying the registration fees on a per month basis