Anarchists attacked Mikis Theodorakis’ house! (PHOTOS)

An attack on Mikis Theodorakis’ house took place shortly before 16:00 on Saturday afternoon by anarchists.

The anarchists who arrived at Mike’s home on the Acropolis threw red paints at the entrance of the musician’s house and wrote a message on a wall of the house.

“Your story starts from the mountain and ends in the national swamp of Syntagma Square” signing with the A for anarchy. By Syntagma Square, they refer to the rally for Macedonia that will take place on Sunday.

Until now, the number of people who attacked Mikis Theodorakis’s home is unknown. However, their obvious intention was to terrorize him in view of tomorrow’s rally as he is the main speaker.

In a first statment the great Greek composer said: “I am calm and ready”.