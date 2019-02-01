ANEL MP Papachristopoulos did not hand in his House seat

Despite all indications and his clear statements to the contrary, former ANEL party member Thanasis Papachristopoulos decided to delay his resignation and not hand over his seat after his meeting with House speaker Nikos Voutsis on Friday.

As he explained Mr. Voutsis himself begged him to wait for five more days so that the House until the parliament voted for the Protocol on the Ratification of the accession of “Northern Macedonia” to NATO.