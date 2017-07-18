“Anemi Music Festival” on Folegandros island from July 27-29

The Anemi music Festival will be held for the second consecutive year on the island of Folegandros from July 27 to July 29.

On the first night Eustathios Drakos will head the Minor Project at the yard of Anemi Hotel, while on the second evening, on July 28, Kostis Maraveyas will present “Katastroma-Deck”, the most summer and feel-good music concert at the open space of Pounta, in the Chora of the island.

Vocalist Christos Raphailidis and drummer Mauricio Zottarelli will contribute with a unique 10-minute highlight on stage that first appeared in New York in April when they participated in the concert of Kostis Maraveyas there.

On 29 July, the “Christos Rafaelidis Trio” will take centre stage, led by the internationally acclaimed Greek musician and 2 special musicians from Brazil and Italy. A scent of New York jazz will permeate the air of Folegandros by three jazz masters. Their live will take place in the courtyard of Anemi Hotel in Karavostassi.

Well-known radio producer and director of PEPPER 96,6, George Mouhtaridis, will close the festival by creating the ideal soundtrack mixing music from the Mediterranean to the corners of the world.

During the 3 days of the festival walking tours will take place on the island’s trails and caves by guides, giving the visitors the chance to explore Folegandros’s unknown and charming spots.