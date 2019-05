The Greek Olympic gold medalist won the top spot in Munich

Greek Olympic medalist and World champion Anna Korakaki won the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol women’s final at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich, Wednesday.

Korakaki scored a total of 241.4 points to secure top honours in her category, with China’s Qian Wei claiming silver with 239.6 points and Korea’s Korean Kim Minjung bronze with 220.8.