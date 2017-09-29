Apollon Limassol get huge result against Everton (2-2) in Europa League (video)

Cypriot football club Apollon Limassol pulled off a stunning result after drawing 2-2 in England against heavily fancied opponents Everton for the Europa League Group E match Thursday night. The game’s opening goals came in the first half courtesy of shocking defensive play from both sides. Wales international Ashley Williams’ wayward clearance was picked off by Anton Maglica, who crossed for Adrian Sardinero to tuck in at the second attempt. Apollon managed to clinch the point 2 minutes from regular time, when Yuste’s nullified Vlasic’s 66th minute score for Everton. Apollon managed to find the equaliser after being left with 10 men on 85 minutes.