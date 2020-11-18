Apple’s Next Big Product: The Apple Car (video)

Every time Californian tech giant Apple puts out a new product, it makes headlines around the world. That was true of its early home computers – the first to use a recognizably modern user interface – and it was even more true of the iPod, which singlehandedly revolutionized the music industry. Not to mention the very smartphone you’re probably watching this video on.

But the world’s biggest and best-loved technology company isn’t done yet. For several years, now Apple engineers have secretly been eyeing up transportation as the next industry ripe for their unique brand of scorched-earth disruption. So today we’re asking the question – when will we see the Apple Car?

source Tech Vision YouTube channel