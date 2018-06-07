Archaeologists unearth 4,000-year-old chariots in India!

Outlook India reports that three chariots dating to about 1800-2000 B.C. have been unearthed in northern India, at a site made up of eight burials. “The wheels rotated on a fixed axle linked by a draft pole to the yoke of a pair of animals,” said S. K. Manjul of the Institute of Archaeology in Delhi. “The axle was attached with a superstructure consisting of a platform protected by side-screens and a high dashboard.” Copper shaped into triangles thought to represent the rays of the sun decorated the wheels and the pole. Swords with copper-covered hilts, shields, daggers, a helmet, beads, and combs were also recovered. Manjul said the coffins in the burial pits were decorated with copper-plated figures with horns and leafy crowns, suggesting those buried in them may have been royalty. The sides of the coffins were decorated with floral motifs.

