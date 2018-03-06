Armed Turkish fighter jets violate Greek airspace 52 times!

Turkey is continuing its systematic aggression against Greece in the Aegean Sea, as five Turkish aircraft violated Greek national airspace a total of 52 times on Tuesday. The “invading” aircraft, which included two F-16 fighter jets and three CN-235 reconnaissance planes entered Greek national airspace over regions in the north and southeastern, and the central Aegean Sea with the two F-16s being armed. All aircraft were recognised and intercepted by the Greek air-force in accordance with international rules of engagement.