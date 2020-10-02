Armenia Vs. Azerbaijan: Military Strength Compared (infographic)

Fighting has broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh with both governments accusing each other of launching attacks that have killed and wounded dozens of people. The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but it is governed by the Republic of Artsakh which is a de-facto independent state with an ethnic Armenian majority. That ethnic population fought a war with Azerbaijan in the early 1990s with Armenian support and while a Russian-brokered ceasefire went into effect in 1994, no formal peace treaty was signed, resulting in the current volatile situation.

also read

Borat 2 trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen returns with hilarious movie (video)

Kim Kardashian “goes to war” over Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict – Urges followers to pressure Congress to stop aid to Azeris

So far, the latest violence has broken out along the so-called Line of Contact which separates Azerbaijan’s military from forces in the Republic of Artsakh. The following infographic provides an overview of the military strength of Armenia and Azerbaijan, though it does not take into account forces controlled by the Republic of Artsakh. The precise drone fleets of both countries remains unknown, though Azerbaijan took delivery of Turkish-manufactured Bayraktar TB2s in June of this year. So far, video footage released by Baku suggests that these unmanned aircraft are conducted devastating strikes on Armenian and Artsakh forces. The United Nations has said it will hold emergency talks to try and end the fighting amid fears of the conflict widening.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista