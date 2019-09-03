Astronauts in space “Feel the Power” of Hurricane Dorian as NASA’s Florida Space Center braces for the storm (video-photos)

One Kennedy Space Center video shows military personnel making their way inside the Launch Control Center with their own supplies

As Hurricane Dorian churned across the Bahamas Monday (Sept. 2), the storm’s awed astronauts in orbit with its raw power and set NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on high alert for potential damage.

As of 11 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT), Dorian was stalled just north of Grand Bahama Island as the Category 4 storm battered the island with maximum sustained winds of nearly 130 mph (215 km/h), according to a National Hurricane Center update. Earlier Monday, the storm was hard to miss to astronauts looking down on Earth from the International Space Station.

“You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above,” NASA astronaut Nick Hague wrote on Twitter while sharing a striking photo of the storm. “Stay safe everyone!”

With #HurricaneDorian bearing down on the Space Coast, our friends from the ⁦@45thSpaceWing⁩ arrived to the ⁦@NASA⁩ Launch Control Center to shelter during the storm. Even the General is here! pic.twitter.com/TmNN4s5KtC — NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) September 3, 2019

