At least 16 people were killed in a shooting rampage in Canada

A 51-year-old Canadian man killed at least 16 people in a deadly rampage across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday.

The man led authorities on an hours-long manhunt, during which he impersonated a police officer, before he was apprehended and died, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) first responded to what they initially described as a firearms call Saturday night at a residence in Portapique, a community of about 100 people in Nova Scotia. When police arrived on the scene, they found several victims, both dead and injured, inside and outside of the home, but they could not locate the suspect.

RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said police were led to multiple sites in the area, including buildings that were on fire, as they searched for the suspect overnight and into the morning. Police later identified the suspect as Gabriel Wortman and said he appeared to have fled the area in what looked like an RCMP car and uniform.

