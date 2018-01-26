At least 41 killed in hospital fire in South Korea (video-photos)

Some injured are in critical condition

At least 41 people were killed and many injured in a hospital fire that broke out in Miryang, South Korea. Nearly 200 patients are believed to have been inside the building when the fire started. Authorities believe the fire started in the emergency room at Sejong cardiology Hospital. It is the countries worst fire and authorities fear the number of fatalities will rise. Firefighters said the victims appeared to have died from smoke inhalation. Some of the injured people are reported to be in critical condition.
“The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home. Some died on their way to another hospital,” AFP quoted him as saying.

Heavy grey smoke rises into the air from a fire at a hospital building in Miryang on January 26, 2018. At least 31 people were killed in a blaze at a hospital in South Korea on January 26, Yonhap news agency said, with dozens more injured. / AFP PHOTO / YONHAP / - / - South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE

South Korean rescue workers remove the bodies of victims after a fire at a hospital building in Miryang on January 26, 2018. At least 33 people were killed in a blaze at a hospital in South Korea on January 26, in the country's worst fire disaster for a decade. / AFP PHOTO / YONHAP / - / - South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE

