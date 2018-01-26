At least 41 killed in hospital fire in South Korea (video-photos)

At least 41 people were killed and many injured in a hospital fire that broke out in Miryang, South Korea. Nearly 200 patients are believed to have been inside the building when the fire started. Authorities believe the fire started in the emergency room at Sejong cardiology Hospital. It is the countries worst fire and authorities fear the number of fatalities will rise. Firefighters said the victims appeared to have died from smoke inhalation. Some of the injured people are reported to be in critical condition.
“The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home. Some died on their way to another hospital,” AFP quoted him as saying.
source: BBC