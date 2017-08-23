Athens among cheapest cities in Europe for British

According to the Post Office Travel Money City Costs Barometer 2017, Athens is among the cheapest European cities to spend a weekend.

The cost of a weekend stay in Athens amounted to 210 euros, the survey found. This cost included airline tickets, drinks, a two-night hotel stay, dinner for two and city travel among other things.

The report focused on the cost of products and services in 36 European cities, which included travel cards, sightseeing and heritage attractions. Athens was among the top 10 city break destinations regarding value for money as well as quality and prices dining and accommodation.

Paphos in Cyprus, Vilnius, Riga, Warsaw, Budapest, Cracow, Lisbon, Prague, Athens and Palma were the cheapest as listed in the report. Athens took third spot among the cheapest when comparing the 17 cities in Southwestern Europe.