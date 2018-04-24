Athens Prosecutor orders financial audit of UNICEF Greek chapter for irregularities

The Athens Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an investigation into the United Nations Children Aid Organisation’s National Chapter in Greece after allegations of financial irregularities surfaced.

Following a formal letter of request by UNICEF’s newly appointed head in Greece, Sofia Tzitzikou who, after assuming her post, demanded a financial audit of the Greek branch, the Greek judicial authorities said they would launch an official probe into the group’s finances.

The investigation will be headed by Prosecutor Mouzakis. According to daily Kathimerini, UNICEF officials said the organization planned to resume its operations in the country following a radical reform of the Greece-based committee. Decisions are to be finalized over the next couple of months.