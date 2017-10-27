Athens road ring to take effect from Monday (the roads)

The traffic ring road will take effect as of Monday, October 30 in Athens, according to the decision published in the government gazette. The restrictions for the centre of Athens will be applied from 7 am to 8 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 7 am to 3 pm on Friday. According to the decision, the measures will end on July 20, 2018. The areas in

the part of the capital enclosed by the ring in the center of Athens are delineated by the following streets and roads: Alexandras Ave. – Sakharov – Mesogion Ave. – Fedippidou – Michalakopoulou – Spyrou Merkouri – Vryaxixos – Hymettus – Iliou – Andras Frantzis – Andreas Syngrou Ave. – Chamosternas – Piraeus – Iera Odos – Constantinople – Achilleos Square – Karaiskaki Square – Karolou – Marni -28th October (Patission) – Alexandras Ave. Vehicles with the last digit on their plates being odd will be permitted to enter the encircled area on odd dates, and vice versa for vehicles with even-numbered plates. It should be noted that the restrictions do not apply on official holidays or on days when means for public transport are on strike. Exceptions of vehicles include doctors, crippled, special state plates, energy clean hybrid cars, and vehicles carrying patients in need of immediate medical care. Citizens who reside within the enclosed area can be procured with special passes from the Athens council.