Athens Stock market records slight gains

After the decision on Monday evening by Euroworking Group to not disburse the EUR 800 million sub-tranche, foreign investors remain cautious about the 3rd review of the Greek bailout programme by the country’s lenders. The Athens stock market reacted to the news on Tuesday recording marginal gains, however, trade was anaemic, with the general index posting gains worth 0.44% just below the 821 mark. The total trade volume amounted to 2 million euros.