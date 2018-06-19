U.S Embassy in Athens strongly condemns furlough to terrorist Koufontinas

The U.S Embassy in Athens issued a press release condemning the granting of a 48-hour furlough to November 17th convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas. The statement was posted on the official Twitter account of the US Embassy and read: “We thoroughly condemn this third furlough granted to a convicted terrorist and murderer. It’s a shameful injustice to his many victims’ families and a further incentive for his anarchist followers to commit violent and destructive acts in his name”.

Koufontinas walked out of the Korydallos prison facilities on Tuesday morning at 9.20 am with his partner Angeliki Sotiropoulou and son Ektoras. The family was accompanied by the leader of the anarchist group “Rouvikonas”, George Kalaidzidis. The members of Rouvikonas were actively pushing for the prison authorities to grant Koufontinas a leave during the period the November 17th killer was on a hunger strike, by invading the Public Order Ministry in Athens and a series of other actions.

