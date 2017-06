Actress Athina Oikonomakou is both talented and sexy. The intelligent artist, who promotes and markets her own self-designed and crafted jewelery, loves Mykonos and now that summer is finally here she found the time to enjoy some moments by the sea. The beauty showed off her well-toned physique in one-piece swimsuit in a photo she shared with her many Instagram followers. “Sunbathing with my friend”, she commented humourously in reference to an inflatable pink flamingo.