Atromitos Athens have recorded a huge upset by defeating AEK Athens in the Greek Super League 1-0 away from home at OAKA stadium. The victory, which came through an Abiola Dauda goal on 59′, means the Peristeri team displaced leaders PAOK of Thessaloniki from top spot on the ladder. Atromitos have 16 points, followed by PAOK (15) in second spot, while 4 teams share third place with 14 points (AEK, Olympiakos, Panionios and Levadeiakos).