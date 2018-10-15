Australia might recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Morrison on Monday, where Morrison confirmed he was considering the moves

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and transferring the embassy there, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

Australia would be the second major country, after the United States, to make such a move.

Morrison cited Australia’s former ambassador to Israel, businessman Dave Sharma, as a major influence in the shift in policy, the Herald said.