Austria supplies Greece with 181 containers for refugees

The Austrian government has supplied 181 specially designed containers to Greece for the accommodation and care-taking needs of migrants and refugees, amid the pandemic of coronavirus.

Greek Deputy Minister of Immigration and Asylum George Koumoutsakos held a teleconference with the Austrian Minister of Interior, Karl Nehammer on Wednesday, confirming the positive response of the Austrian government to a request submitted by Mr. Koumoutsakos aimed at meeting the accommodation and health needs of migrants and refugees.

The two men agreed to proceed immediately with the planned procedures, so that the containers arrive in Greece as soon as possible.

The two governments want to make the necessary preparations in an effort to minimise the possible consequences of the combination of immigration and the pandemic.

During their meeting, Mr Koumoutsakos thanked Mr Nehammer for Austria’s co-operation with Greece.