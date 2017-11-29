Bad weather bulletin for the next four days

A bad weather report has been issued for the following four days, starting from Thursday.

In particular, the areas affected are the Ionian Sea, Epirus, Western Sterea and Western Macedonia.

On Friday, the same areas will be affected as well as the western and northern Peloponnese, Central Sterea (mainland), the western and northern parts of Thessaly and the rest of Macedonia and Thrace.

On Saturday, the mainland (mainly the west and north), the Ionian Islands and from the evening hours the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean will be affected at times.

On Sunday, in the early hours, we will have intense weather phenomena in Thrace and by the evening hours on the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean.

From Thursday until Sunday there will be locally strong south winds 7 to 8 beaufort and at the Aegean they may reach 9 beaufort.