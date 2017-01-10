Beautiful rare images from snow-covered Greece! (AMAZING PHOTOS)

The bad weather conditions cause a lot of problems for the everyone in Europe and this year the usually sunbathed Greece is no exception.

The extreme cold and thick snowfall all over the country has made many people’s lives difficult, but it also gives us rare images of wonderful snow-covered landscapes…

Although Greece almost every year has its share of snow, it is usually snowing on the north and on the mountains of the mainland. These weather conditions we see in Greece this winter, however, take place once in a decade at best. Especially on the islands we very rarely see any snow whatsoever.

So here are only a few of the beautiful images of snowy Greece we have seen so far and more will follow!…

Enjoy!