Beautiful water tornado captured on camera in Zakynthos (photo-video)

A local resident from the Ionian island of Zakynthos off the west coast of Greece captured an amazing natural phenomenon on his camera, Monday as he snapped a water tornado. A little after 6.30pm the impressive spectacle appeared off the northwest coast of the island near the Volimes area. Although water tornadoes are a relatively infrequent natural phenomenon, they are becoming more common over the past years on the west coast of Greece and the Ionian islands. According to the National Meteorological Services (EMY), the Ionian islands are expected to see heavy rain, hail, string winds and a possible storm.

Zakynthos water tornado

