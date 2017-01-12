Belgium: Two suspects apprehended over Paris & Brussels attacks

Related

The Belgium Polce arrested two more people during the investigation of the Paris attack in November 13th 2015.

According to the county’s authorities, the police arrested a man and a woman. The same sources stated that they are accused of providing Halid El Barkaoui with forged documents that he later used for the Paris attack.

Halid El Barkaoui is also involved in the Brussels Subway bomb attack that killed 32 people.

The terrorist had used these documents to rent two apartments, in Paris and in Brussels, where the attacks were organized.