Belgrade emphasizes good ties with Greece, commenting on PM Tsipras visit

There is a tradition of good relations between the governments and the people of Serbia and Greece, Serb Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said in a comment about the private trip to Belgrade carried out by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his family to spend the Christmas holidays.

“It is good for relations between two countries to unfold in such a way that there are very good relations of trust, as well as personal relations between the leaders of our countries,” Dacic said while speaking on Serb television on Christmas Day.

Tsipras and his family visited Belgrade for the holidays as guests of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

