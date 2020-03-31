Bella Hadid is flooding Instagram with gorgeous bikini pics during Social Distancing (photos)

Right now, we have precious little to look forward to. The entire country will be stuck inside until May, so the only form of joy we’ll have will likely come straight from our phone screens. Influencers and celebs have really rose to the occasion, posting puppy content and, in the case of Bella Hadid, smokin’ hot bikini pics.

The supermodel is social distancing in the most lavish, I’m-rich-and-famous way possible. She posted a photo on what looks to be a gorgeous patio, showing off a textured white string bikini. Meanwhile, I have been wearing the same pair of Lululemon leggings for…five days straight.

Bella captioned the selfie: "Lucky 🍀 to get some Vitamin D☀️🌼."

Bella captioned the selfie: “Lucky 🍀 to get some Vitamin D☀️🌼.”

Anyway, let this stunning shot stand as a reminder that a little time outside is important and even encouraged – if you do it right. Just make sure to stay six feet away from other people while you do it. Kay?

Source: Seventeen