Bella Hadid is flooding Instagram with gorgeous bikini pics during Social Distancing (photos)

Right now, we have precious little to look forward to. The entire country will be stuck inside until May, so the only form of joy we’ll have will likely come straight from our phone screens. Influencers and celebs have really rose to the occasion, posting puppy content and, in the case of Bella Hadid, smokin’ hot bikini pics.
The supermodel is social distancing in the most lavish, I’m-rich-and-famous way possible. She posted a photo on what looks to be a gorgeous patio, showing off a textured white string bikini. Meanwhile, I have been wearing the same pair of Lululemon leggings for…five days straight.
Bella captioned the selfie: “Lucky 🍀 to get some Vitamin D☀️🌼.”
Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..❤️ Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways … last thing …not new news but… wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t … I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤️
Anyway, let this stunning shot stand as a reminder that a little time outside is important and even encouraged – if you do it right. Just make sure to stay six feet away from other people while you do it. Kay?
