Benaki Museum launches “One Minute Athens” video competition

The Benaki Museum’s Modern Greek Architecture Archives on Wednesday started accepting submissions for its ‘One Minute Athens’ video competition, inviting Athenians (and not only them) to enter their “one-minute slice” of the Greek capital, taken on their mobile phone, to the open international competition.

Submissions must be a silent video not exceeding one minute in duration, shot with any type of mobile phone in vertical format and sent by the deadline of September 20, 2018.

An announcement said the competition wants participants to present “your view of Athens today, in particular your view of its architectural identity through animated images that focus on details of a subject that interests you and which you find worth focusing on”.

The most interesting entries will be selected by a jury of two architects, Rena Sakellaridou and Elena Zervoudakis, two film directors, Argyris Papathanasopoulos and Syllas Tzoumerkas, and the curator of the event, film critic Theodore Koutsogiannopoulos. They will be showcased in December 2018 during a one-day conference and exhibition at the Benaki Museum.

For further details visit the web-page: https://www.benaki.gr/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=3246:one-minute-athens&catid=29&lang=en&Itemid=780

Source: thegreekobserver