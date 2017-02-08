Best time for sex for women is…

Only 26% of women globally achieve orgasm, according to a study by Berliner Charite published in German newspaper Bild. According to the findings, a female orgasm lasts for 5 seconds, while women orgasm easier at approximately 3pm. However, scientists claim a little morning sex is also considered a good time, as the female body release a large amount of cortisol, a hormone that guarantees more energy. Another advantage for having sex in the morning is that men have higher levels of estrogen, making them more ready to play erotic games, something women love. Despite only 26% of women reaching orgasm through sexual intercourse, a whopping 81% achieve it through masturbation. The study by Berliner Charite revealed that the scent of a man is the most potent aphrodisiac for women to achieve an orgasm. Foreplay for women is the most important thing, with sensual caressing igniting the female body.