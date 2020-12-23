Black votes should count double, US professor says

Black people should count as ten-fifths of a person, the Law professor said

A law professor in Virginia is advocating that, for voting purposes, Black people should count as ten-fifths of a person.

Brandon Hasbrouck, an assistant professor at Washington and Lee University law school, argued in a column for the leftist magazine The Nation last week that Black votes should legally and officially be counted twice, as a form of reparations for slavery, Jim Crow, and what he called the “devaluation of Black votes.”

His argument is, effectively, that the Electoral College is “by design” a racist system to serves the interest of slave states. He also noted that Blacks overwhelmingly voted for President-elect Joe Biden in such major cities as Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, yet the Democrat barely eked out a win in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

