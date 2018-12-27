Bomb explosion outside of Agios Dionysios church in Kolonaki, Athens! (Upd.)

One police officer & one civilian have been injured

An explosion occurred at 7:10 am Thursday morning in Kolonaki, Athens.

According to what has been known thus far, the explosive device was in a metal box outside the church of Agios Dionysios in Skoufa.

No warning phone call was made.

A police officer and one civilian have been slightly injured. The police officer apparently was saved by his bulletproof vest and he has been injured on his face and hands.

The area has been secured by the police, while the police forensics officers are in place investigating the remains of the device.

A witness spoke earlier at SKAI TV station and said the explosion was not very strong.

Stay online!