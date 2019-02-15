Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel flashes boobs on live TV in Brexit debate (video)

It was in solidarity to Cambridge University’s pro-EU campaigner Victoria Bateman

Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel spiced up the Brexit debate quite a bit when she bared her breasts on live television.

Rachel told the Sky News audience that her nakedness was in solidarity to Cambridge University’s pro-EU campaigner Victoria Bateman – who took off her clothes on BBC Radio 4 and Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

Rachel, 54, left her co-hosts stunned as she began unbuttoning her blouse before introducing news show The Pledge on Thursday (February 14).

“As I know it can be hard to get your voice heard about Brexit nowadays,” she said.

“It feels like we’ve hit the saturation point. Enter pro-EU campaigner Victoria Bateman who’s come up with a striking way this week to get herself noticed.

“Appearing across the media completely starkers to make various points about Brexit – leaving Britain naked.

“So in tribute to Dr Baker I’ve decided to follow suit – every time we decide to talk about Brexit just to make sure I get noticed.”

source: cambridge-news.co.uk