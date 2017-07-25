Breaking: 5-year-bond estimnated to reach 4.875%

Jul, 25 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Banks to price switch of old bonds before new investors

The interest rate of the 5-year bond of Greece is estimated to amount to 4.875%, according to the guarantor banks involved in the procedure. Both parts of the public offer -new bonds to investors and the switch of bondholders expiring in 2019- will be complete by the afternoon on Tuesday at which point a pricing will be issued. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas Citigroup and HSBC will price the the switch of old bonds followed by new investors based on the open book offers.

