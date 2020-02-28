Breaking – Coronavirus: 8 schools in Attica close down for precautionary reasons

The decision was reached in relation to the fourth case

The Greek ministers of education and health reached a joint decision for the closing down of 8 schools in the Attica region, following the opinion of the National Committee for the Protection of Public Health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The following schools will be shut this Friday for precautionary reasons and to consider possible contact of members of school communities with coronavirus:

4th HAIDARI LYCEUM

4th HAIDARI HIGH SCHOOL

11th HIGH SCHOOL OF PERISTERI

1st EXPERIMENTAL LYCEUM OF ATHENS

1st GLYFADA HICH SCHOOL

1st GLYFADA LYCEUM

19th NURSERY SCHOOL OF PERISTERI

5th PRIMARY SCHOOL OF PERISTERI

The closure of schools is linked to the fourth case of coronavirus in Greece, which was announced on Friday morning.