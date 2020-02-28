Breaking – Coronavirus: 8 schools in Attica close down for precautionary reasons

The Greek ministers of education and health reached a joint decision for the closing down of 8 schools in the Attica region, following the opinion of the National Committee for the Protection of Public Health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
The following schools will be shut this Friday for precautionary reasons and to consider possible contact of members of school communities with coronavirus:
4th HAIDARI LYCEUM
4th HAIDARI HIGH SCHOOL
11th HIGH SCHOOL OF PERISTERI
1st EXPERIMENTAL LYCEUM OF ATHENS
1st GLYFADA HICH SCHOOL
1st GLYFADA LYCEUM
19th NURSERY SCHOOL OF PERISTERI
5th PRIMARY SCHOOL OF PERISTERI
The closure of schools is linked to the fourth case of coronavirus in Greece, which was announced on Friday morning.