Breaking: Driver kills 2 children in New York

Two children were struck by a car and killed while walking on a Brooklyn street Monday afternoon, police say, and a pregnant woman was among the three adults also seriously injured in the crash, according to witnesses.

The culprit attempted to flee the scene but was reportedly killed after being hit by a vehicle.

Authorities have made it clear if the attack was terror-related.

Witnesses on the scene say a driver blew through a red light at the intersection of 9th Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, hitting a pregnant woman and two children as the car accelerated.

The car dragged the stroller halfway down the block before coming to a stop.

source: nbcnewyork.com