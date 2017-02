No radiation leak according to authorities

An explosion, at the Flamanville nuclear power plant was reported at 10am, local time.

The explosion occured in the engine room and there is no risk of a radioactive release.

Several people may have been injured, medical teams have headed to the place of the blast.

(Update 13:05′)

According to the French authorities, one of the reactors has been deactivated as a precaution and the incident is under control.