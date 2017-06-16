Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl dies at 87

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl has died, German newspaper Bild reported. He was 87 years old.

Kohl, the architect of German reunification, was the first chancellor after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In 1989, Kohl proposed to reunite Germany and the reunification occurred in October 1990, according to Sputnik News.

Kohl was born on April 3, 1930 in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.