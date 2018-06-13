FYROM President Ivanov refused to see PM Zaev – He will address the nation! (Upd.)

UPDATE: Sources from FYROM report that the Ivanov’s disagreement is on the “erga omnes” (internal & external use of the new name) and constitutional change requirements that have been included in the agreement.

FYROM’s President Ivanov saw the county’s Prime Minister for just two minutes, long enough to tell him that he does not even want to listen to what he has to tell him.

According to the information so far, he appears to be furious with the agreement with Greece about the country’s new name.

He will be addressing the nation later today.

Developing Story!