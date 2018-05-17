Aegean Airlines President Theodoros Vassilakis dies

The President and major shareholder of Aegean Airlines Theodore Vassilakis has passed away at the age of 78. The company released a statement on his death: “The Board of Directors and the employees of AEGEAN express our deep sorrow for the loss of the founder and president of our company, Theodoros Vassilakis. Our President was for all of us the source of inspiration from our first flight, our first passenger to date. The values he advocated and his vision will continue to lead us.”