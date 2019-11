Four sailors aboard a Greek-owned tanker have been abducted by pirates off Togo off the coast of West Africa. According to initial information, the four sailors are one Greek, a Georgian and two Filipinos sailors. One security guard was also shot and wounded in the attack, a Togo Navy statement said.

“Monday, 4th of November 2019, around 0300, the tanker boat Elka Aristotle […] was attacked around 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the port of Lome by armed individuals,” the statement said.