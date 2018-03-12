Breaking News: Greek football league suspended, government decides

The Greek government has decided to interrupt the Greek football league following the stoppage of the match between PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens on Sunday night, as well as recent events. Following his meeting at Maximos Mansion with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, Deputy Culture Minister for Sports Giorgos Vasileiadis told reporters upon exiting the building that they decided to stop the league for an indefinite time.

“We have fought battles to save the suffering Greek football. We have gained a lot, we have so much more left to do. In any case, we will not allow this to be jeopardised, we will not let us backtrack, taking on any political cost where necessary. It is the last thing we care about. In this light we decided to discontinue the championship”, he said.