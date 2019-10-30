Breaking news: Greek music composer and lyricist Yannis Spanos has died

Greek music composer and lyricist Yannis Spanos has died at the age of 85. The news of his demise was made public and confirmed by social media posts.

In his early days as a musician, he was also a piano accompanist. Spanos won the music prize at the 1971 Thessaloniki Film Festival for composing the score of the film Ekeino to Kalokairi.

He was born in Kiato Corinth on July 26, 1934. Yannis Spanos entered the discography with the song “A Love for Summer”. He has written many songs as part of the music genre in Greece that became to be known as the “New Wave”.