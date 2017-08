Police in Finland say they have shot a man who reportedly stabbed several people in the south-western city of Turku.

Police tweeted: ‘Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre.’



The man has been taken into custody after being shot in the leg, police say.

The police have warned people to stay away from the city centre.

The incident reportedly took place in the Puutori-Market Square area.

