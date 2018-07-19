Breaking News! Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Greece cancelled

The planned visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Greece has reportedly been cancelled. Diplomatic relations between Greece and Russia have been strained after Greece expelled two Russian diplomats following information they were meddling in the name dispute with FYROM.

The Russian ambassador to Greece, Andrey Maslov said the timing (scheduled for September) was not right for the visit to go ahead. “In the present situation, It (visit) loses its importance, at least with the earlier planned terms”, he said.

The development comes a day after the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zacharova, that there will be consequences for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece.