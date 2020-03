Trump has also postponed his scheduled events next week

The U.S White House has cancelled the annual reception to celebrate Greek Independence Day as part of preventive measures it is taking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 18, in the presence of President Donald Trump.

In addition to the event for the Greek national anniversary, the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and all of President Trump’s pre-election events scheduled for next week have also been called off.